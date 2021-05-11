Vanuatu Rugby Union takes rugby programme to Dona Elite Grammar School

The students were taught that rugby values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship are what makes the game special for those who enjoy the environment and culture they create.

Teacher Rosa Siba said they are grateful for the programme and how it has engaged students.

“We are happy that Pita brought the programme to the school. This is just the start and next term the whole school will participate.

“If the kids are happy and we are happy.”

The programme was conducted by VRU Development Officer, Pita Natoga.

“ The kids really enjoyed the GIR programme, we saw a lot of excitement especially the young girls.

“We thank the school for accepting the programme and especially accepting the sport rugby into the school,” said Natoga.