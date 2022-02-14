Visitors get Six Nations campaign back on track

Despite losing their opener in Scotland, Eddie Jones' England are now second in the table behind unbeaten France after two rounds.

England almost claimed a bonus point before half-time as Marcus Smith crossed and Jamie George scored twice.

Elliot Daly got the fourth try after the break and Kyle Sinckler added another after a dip in intensity.

England head coach Jones had asked his players to "light up" Rome and they duly delivered as the visitors' pace overwhelmed their hosts.

With pre-match headlines focussing on 'new England', Henry Slade showed the older heads should not be overlooked as the centre released another experienced player, Jack Nowell, down the left wing.

A series of flat passes from Smith - growing into his role of England's starting 10 with every game - saw England pick their way through the Italy defence.

That move ended in a try for Smith after a slick exchange with Max Malins but at times England's attempts to put on a show led to handling errors that would be punished by any other side in such a tight championship.

Perennial wooden spoon side Italy, however, helped England's cause as they committed mistakes of their own and conceded eight penalties to the visitors' three in the first half.