Wales midfielder Jonathan Davies set to play his first match in 47 weeks

The midfielder damaged his knee in the third-place play-off against New Zealand at the finals in Japan.

He missed the entire 2019/20 campaign with Scarlets, which ended in Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat last Saturday at Toulon. But he now steps in as preparations begin for the new 2020/21 PRO14 season with Friday’s friendly against Ospreys at Parc Y Scarlets.

Davies last played for Scarlets in April 2019, featuring in a league defeat to the Dragons, but he now gets the chance to stake a selection claim ahead of the new campaign which kicks-off on October 3 at home to Munster.

The majority of the Scarlets side that started versus Toulon will sit out the pre-season derby that will see Tom Rogers start at full-back with Ryan Conbeer and Tom Prydie featuring on the wings.

Davies partners Paul Asquith in midfield, while Sam Costelow will make his Scarlets debut following his switch from Leicester Tigers in the summer. The Wales U20s pivot partners Dane Blacker at half-back.

Up front, Phil Price, Marc Jones and Werner Kruger provide plenty of front-row experience, while Josh Helps and Tevita Ratuva pack down behind them. Jac Morgan captains the side from openside flanker and links up with Ed Kennedy and Springbok Uzair Cassiem in the back row.

SCARLETS: 15. Tom Rogers; 14. Ryan Conbeer, 13. Jonathan Davies, 12. Paul Asquith, 11. Tom Prydie; 10. Sam Costelow, 9. Dane Blacker; 1. Phil Price, 2. Marc Jones, 3. Werner Kruger, 4. Josh Helps, 5. Tevita Ratuva, 6. Ed Kennedy, 7. Jac Morgan (capt), 8. Uzair Cassiem. Reps: Dylan Evans, Taylor Davies, Shaun Evans, Javan Sebastian, Jac Price, Morgan Jones, Dan Davis, Carwyn Tuipulotu, Tom Phillips, Joe Miles, Will Homer, Dan Jones, Angus O’Brien, Osian Knott.