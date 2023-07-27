Wallaby Carter Gordon set to start against the All Blacks – report

According to The Roar’s Christy Doran, coach Eddie Jones has put his faith in the two-Test Wallaby ahead of the Bledisloe Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Looking to turn he Wallabies’ fortunes around after back-to-back defeats, Jones has reportedly made a series of bold selection calls – including a new-look halves duo.

Doran understands that Gordon will start alongside halfback Tate McDermott. This selection, if true, completes an incredible turnaround for McDermott ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

McDermott was a shock omission from Jones’ first Wallabies squad in April, but an impressive second half to the Super Rugby Pacific season saw the 24-year-old recalled later in the year.

Now, ahead of the Wallabies’ second and final Test on Australian soil before the World Cup, the Queenslander will look to spearhead the attack alongside young gun Gordon.

In front of what’s expected to be around 80,000 fans at the famous MCG, it doesn’t get much bigger.

Doran also revealed that Andrew Kellaway is in line to start at fullback, with Jordan Petaia set to partner Samu Kerevi in the midfield. Waratahs centre Izaia Perese may also make an appearance off the pine.

Co-captain James Slipper may be replaced by Angus Bell, and inspirational leader Michael Hooper is “unlikely” to feature due to a niggly calf injury.

That means the Wallabies, at least in their starting side, could be without both of their regular captains. Michael Hooper could potentially be replaced by Tom Hooper – no relation – rather than Fraser McReight.

The Wallabies will officially reveal their side to take on the All Blacks on Thursday.