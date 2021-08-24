Warriors play-off hopes hang in balance | Loop Vanuatu

With only two games remaining - against the Raiders and the Titans - the Warriors will be relying on other results to go their way if they are to make the top eight.

They were punished for a slow start at Suncorp Stadium, going 12-0 down after 25 minutes.

The Broncos' Storm-bound winger Xavier Coates provided Brisbane with a glimpse of what they'll be missing next year with two well-taken first-half tries.

The first came after he forced Warriors fullback Reece Walsh into an error of a high kick and the second was a leaping effort that utilised all of his 1.94m frame.

The Warriors got into the match after that and opened their account in the 29th minute when winger Marcelo Montoya crossed, but the home team still led 12-4 at half-time.

However, the team that has spent most of the last two years based at different locations around Australia needed just 10 minutes of the second half to take the lead.

Peta Hiku scored in the 42nd minute before impressive back-rower Josh Curran charged over six minutes later.

A touch of magic from Albert Kelly then got the Broncos back into the lead to set up a thrilling final 20 minutes.

Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak levelled the score with 18 minutes remaining before Milford nailed the match-winner.

The Warriors nearly forced extra time when Euan Aitken scored a controversial try in the 77th minute after the NRL Bunker ruled he grounded the ball ahead of Coates, but Walsh missed the sideline conversion.

He also tried a last-ditch two-point field goal but despite having the distance, it went just wide and Brisbane secured the win.