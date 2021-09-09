Warriors to spend another year in Australia | Loop Vanuatu

The Warriors who spent part of 2020 and all of 2021 across the Tasman, will be based in Redcliffe north of Brisbane next seaon.

Warriors CEO Cameron George said returning to Mount Stadium for 2022 was the preference but that option had become unrealistic due to the ongoing border volatility created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

After spending most of the last two years in Terrigal on the New South Wales Central Coast, George said the Australian Rugby League Commission and the NRL had approved the Warriors' second-choice option to move their operation to Queensland.

"Our dream hasn't changed. We'd love to be back in Auckland playing at home in front of our families, members, fans and sponsors next year but we also have to ensure everyone here has some stability in their lives," he said.

"With the preseason starting in early November we don't have much time to work with.

"We can't get our players, staff and families back to New Zealand in the foreseeable future so we need to have a base here (Australia), not to mention considering all the needs of our players, families and staff like accommodation, schools and job opportunities for partners."

George said the club's partnership with the Redcliffe Dolphins was the key to the proposal.

"We joined forces with the Dolphins two years ago and this wouldn't have been possible without the help of (CEO) Tony Murphy and our friends at the club," he said.

"The Dolphins have got great facilities for our training needs and a wonderful venue in the Moreton Daily Stadium for the home games we'll play there.

"This gives us some certainty about our plans for 2022.

"We are leaving the option open to play games back home.

"Our members and fans have waited so long and we're just hoping the landscape will settle down to enable us to play five or six of our home games in New Zealand during the 2022 season."

As the Warriors' feeder club, Redcliffe has provided a platform through its Intrust Super Cup for six players to make their NRL debuts this year.

Rocco Berry (#258), Reece Walsh (#259), Edward Kosi (#260), Taniela Otukolo (#261), Viliami Vailea (#264) and Jackson Frei (#265) all played for the Dolphins before stepping up to the NRL.