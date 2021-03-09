Warriors' Tohu Harris leaving it to agent to sort out next NRL contract

The 29-year-old is the biggest name coming off contract at the club at the end of the season and Warriors recruitment and retention manager Peter O’Sullivan has made it his top priority to re-sign him.

A three-year-contract has been offered to Harris, but it’s unlikely that this will be signed anytime soon.

“There are a lot of things that have been spoken about in the media and all of that is being handled behind closed doors,” Harris said.

“Negotiations have started, but we’re still working through that. It’s something I’m letting my manager handle and I’m trying to focus on what I can control and that’s my performances on the field.”

The Hastings born Harris has strong connections in Australia and at the end of last season chose to go to Melbourne with his family, rather than return to New Zealand.

It will be a huge decision for Harris to make as he’s getting to the age where it could be the last really big contract he’ll sign.

Whichever way he goes, he says he’s enjoyed his time at the Warriors, which should give the club’s fan’s some hope that he’ll want to stay.

“I have enjoyed my time here and I’ve really enjoyed this preseason as well,” he said.

“It has been hard with the uncertainty of where we’re living and all the different things like that, so that’s something to take into account, but I have enjoyed my time.

“I want to make the most of it, especially with it being Roger (Tuivasa-Sheck’s) last year, I want to make sure that with everything he’s put into the club, I want to put everything I can into his last year here.

“Whatever happens in the future, that will get sorted out in due time, but I’m just trying to put my best foot forward every day, so that we can have a good season.”

For so much of Harris’s time at the Warriors he’s had to play through injuries, which has also meant he’s had to skip some training sessions as he manages his body.

Thankfully for him though, he’ll go into the new season niggle free.

“The body feels really good at the moment,” he said.

“So I’ve been able to do the majority of training, which has been great for me and hopefully that means we get to good start to the season, especially personally.”