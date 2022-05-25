Western Force too strong for Moana Pasifika

In a physical and high-scoring match-up, the Force proved too strong and clinical for the home side scoring seven tries to four.

Run-on captain Ian Prior praised the character and resilience of the squad. "It's no secret that it's been a tough couple of weeks, but I'm immensely proud of the group," Prior explained.

"This one is for the fans. They've stuck with us through the years, and we wanted to make our family and friends proud, which I hope we did today."

The Force are ninth on the table on 19 points, three points behind the Highlanders in the eighth and final playoff spot.

If the Force beat the Hurricanes this weekend and the Highlanders lose to the Rebels in Melbourne and don't collect a bonus point, the Force would move to eighth and into the playoffs.

If the Force claim a bonus point win over the Hurricanes, then the Highlanders must draw or win against the Rebels to stay eighth.

If the Force and Highlanders end up level on points, the Highlanders are likely to advance due to their superior points difference.

The game was a catchup after their scheduled game earlier this season was postponed because of Covid.