Winger Julian Savea named for 150th Hurricanes match

Savea, who scored 46 tries in 54 Test matches for the All Blacks, will run out for his 150th appearance in Hurricanes colours later this week.

The man who is famously known as ‘The Bus’ holds a special place in the history of both New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks.

Savea played a key role in the Rugby World Cup triumph in 2015, and the Hurricanes’ maiden Super Rugby title a year later.

The winger was at his rampaging best throughout that 2015 World Cup, especially in the quarter-final against France – having crossed for a hat-trick of tries during the 62-12 thrashing in Cardiff.

Savea will line up on the right wing on Friday, while his younger brother Ardie will captain a relatively unchanged Hurricanes side.

Coming off a bye week, coach Jason Holland has only made one change to the starting XV ahead of the trans-Tasman derby with the Brumbies.

Lock Isaia Walker-Leawere comes into the starting side following a short stint on the sidelines through injury, and will pack down alongside James Blackwell in the second row.

Hooker Asafo Aumua will start at hooker again this week, while veteran Dane Coles has been deemed unavailable for selection.

The exciting halves duo of Cam Roigard and Aidan Morgan will get another run this week, while Jordie Barrett will look to handle some of the playmaking duties from inside centre.