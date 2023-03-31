Work underway at stadium ahead of Fijian Drua’s second home game

The Drua’s Events and Operations Manager Eleina McDonald said the stadium can hold 15,000 people.

McDonald said the venue is being prepared in a way that will provide spectators with a top-class experience.

She is urging fans to come with their families to support the Drua and also to take advantage of the entertainment and programme for the day.

“We are pushing to sell-out and we are confidentit’s going to be a sell-out crowd. The venue is just getting ready. There’s ample space, there’s ample directional signage being put up, a lot of clean-up is being done at the venue and we are just excited. We just can’t wait”

The Fijian Drua hope to stay unbeaten at home this season and they’re calling on fans to turn up in numbers and inspire them to victory.

Saturday’s match will kick-off at 3.35pm but before that the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will also face the Rebels at 1.05pm (Fiji Time).