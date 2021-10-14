World Rugby approves law amendment regarding use of leggings

Currently only permissible for women, law 4 will be extended to all participants with immediate effect, enabling the wearing of tights or leggings that meet criteria outlined under the law.

The announcement on the use of leggings has been made on welfare and accessibility grounds and reflects the growing worldwide use of World Rugby regulation 22 compliant artificial surfaces at both the elite and community levels, which have played a role in increased rugby accessibility and participation.

“With some players susceptible to abrasions on artificial surfaces, the decision gives players the option to wear tights or leggings as a preventative measure, maximising access to the game,” read a statement from the game’s governing body.

World Rugby will also work with unions and registered artificial turf providers to ensure that rigorous best-practice maintenance programmes are observed that minimise the risk of abrasions, particularly in relation to brushing and watering especially in hot conditions.