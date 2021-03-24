2 Vanuatu football players join Fiji’s Suva district football side

The duo completed their mandatory 14-day quarantine and were released Tuesday.

Suva Football President Ritesh Pratap expressed hos grateful he was in having the two top Vanuatu players in is side.

“Suva football is honoured to have the services of Alex Saniel and Azariah Soromon this season we know they have more to offer to the district side.

“We at SFA officials and players are excited to have them both this season.

“We are looking forward to see them in action on the field, they are well and already looking fit for the season,” Pratap said.

Soromon and Saniel are Vanuatu national reps.