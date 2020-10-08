5,000m and 10,000m world records smashed

Cheptegei, 24, broke the previous record of 26:17:53, set by Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele in 2005, at a special event in a near-empty Turia stadium as only 400 people including sponsors, journalists and staff were allowed in due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Another world record was also shattered at the event with Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey breaking the long-standing women's 5,000m world record of her compatriot Tirunesh Dibaba by running 14 minutes 06.62 seconds.

The 22-year-old Gidey took nearly five seconds off Dibaba's best mark from 11 years ago.

Dibaba is a three-time Olympic champion and widely considered one of the best runners of all-time.