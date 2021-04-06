AFL visits Port Vila schools to select best national under 15 line-up

AFL Programme Manager, Nancy Patterson said they have changed their selection criteria due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“We were going around the schools based with Year 8 students, and select the best ones, but this year we changed our selection criteria.”

“We are now focused on Years 6 and 7 students, because we understand Year 8 students will be studying for exams.”

In the previous years, AFL visited schools to select the best U15s to represent Vanuatu at an annual tournament that takes place in December.

Patterson added the annual AFL tournament was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

He also said at the moment they are going from school to school to promote AFL.

AFL is currently based in three schools, namely Ecole Public School, Vila East School and Betsasai Primary school.

Ecole Public School has 84 students, Vila East School 84 students and every Friday programme is conducted at Betsasai Primary school known as Hollen Community school with only 26 students participating.

Meanwhile, AFL is still waiting for the invitation to participate in the Oceania U15 tournament scheduled to be held in Fiji.