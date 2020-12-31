Ageless football star Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to win a World Cup

Ronaldo, a 5-time Ballon d'Or winner, is the top goalscorer in Serie A this season - despite defending champions Juventus sitting in 6th place, and 10 points adrift of leader AC Milan with 25 games to be played.

"It doesn't matter the age. What is important is the mind," Ronaldo, who turns 36 in February, said.

"It doesn't matter if Cristiano Ronaldo is good, you don't know tomorrow what is going to happen. I live in the present, in the moment.

"The moment is good, I feel happy, I feel sharp and in a good moment in my life. I hope to play many, many years more but you never know.

"This is football, we don't know what is going to happen tomorrow. When I speak to young boys I always say 'enjoy the moment' because we never know what will happen. My eyes see the future very, very bright, so I am happy with that."

Ronaldo needs only 7 international goals to equal the world record of 109 set by Iran's Ali Daei.

Having won Euro 2016 with Portugal, Ronaldo said a "dream" triumph for his country "is possible" at the next World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

He will be 37 if he’s still playing for Portugal ahead of that tournament, and will chase several records at the 2020 European championship which has been delayed until 2021 because of the pandemic.

But it remains unclear yet whether supporters will be allowed back into stadiums to witness any potential achievements because of Covid-19.

"I don't like to play in the stadiums without fans, it's like going to the circus but you don't see clowns," Ronaldo said.

"The pandemic has made people crazy. I hope soon they can open the gates of the stadiums. We have to live with that, we have to try to do a normal life but of course we have to respect the rules. But to play without the fans, I really don't like it."

Ronaldo's extraordinary career began at Sporting in Lisbon, where he made 31 appearances from 2002 to 2003 before moving to Manchester United, aged 18.

After 6 years and 292 appearances at United, he joined Real Madrid in 2009 and remained there until 2018 when he made the switch to Juventus.