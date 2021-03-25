Anthony Mundine apologises for multiple offensive comments as boxing career ends

The controversial figure “sincerely” apologised to those he had offended during his career as he officially announced his retirement during a press conference in Sydney on Wednesday.

“If I offended anybody in my career, honestly, I am sincerely sorry,” Mundine said.

“I hope you find it in your hearts to forgive me. I am a changed man. I am a different type of cat; as you get older you get more mellow.”

The 45-year-old also addressed one of his most controversial remarks, made shortly after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

In an interview in October 2001, Mundine said about the tragedy: “They call it an act of terrorism, but if you can understand religion, and our way of life, it’s not about terrorism. It’s about fighting for God’s law, and America’s brought it upon themselves.”

Mundine later claimed the quote was taken out of context.

“A lot of the media portrayed for me that I was for the killing. I want to put on record I was no way for the killings,” Mundine said on Wednesday.

“Taking one human life is like taking the whole of humanity to me. I feel like I was crucified for that, probably rightfully so. I said it pretty raw and it was dumb at the time.”

Along with the 9/11 comments, Mundine upset many in 2007 when he described Cathy Freeman as a“sell-out” before claiming men made better leaders than women.

Mundine admitted to the comment against women as leaders but denied making the sledge against Freeman.

Another controversial Mundine moment came in 2012 when questioned opponent Daniel Geale’s Indigenous Tasmanian heritage before saying he should not wear the Indigenous flag on his shorts.

The following year, Mundine took to Twitter to state homosexuality conflicted with Aboriginal beliefs in response to the ABC series Redfern Now.

“Watching redfern now & they promoting homosexuality! (Like it’s ok in our culture) that ain’t in our culture & our ancestors would have there [sic] head for it! Like my dad told me GOD made ADAM & EVE not Adam & Steve,” he wrote.

More recently, Mundine found himself in hot water after calling Covid-19 a “ploy” to vaccine the population by the masses. He also backed Israel Folau throughout his legal fight with Rugby Australia, believing the former Wallaby was “a victim of racism”.

Mundine retires from his boxing career with a record of 48-11, with 28 wins by knockouts Mundine left his rugby league career midway through the 2000 season to take up boxing. The code switch came after being selected in the Blues squad for the 1999 Origin series in which he played in all three matches.

“I just knew from a young age, from six-seven, I used to envision it to my family, to anyone that would listen that I was going to be champion one day,” Mundine said.

“Football was my passion and my love at that time but I knew one day that I would leave and pursue my other dream. All I wanted to do was represent my country.

“What a ride, man, what a ride.”