Athletics Vanuatu focuses on preparations for Pacific Mini Games

The association’s president, Rex Issachar said most of the athletes trying out for the final national squad have just resumed training after two months of lockdown.

“There is no local competition planed yet since all 6 and 2 municipal athlete clubs just resumed their training as well as many disturbances for athletes in school.”

“2022 was a challenging year for all athletes and other sport organisations for trainings as we all waited for the approvals of the Ministries of Health and Youth and Sport, now athletes have resumed training from where they have left off.”

The 2022 Pacific Mini Games will begin next week in the Northern Marianas.