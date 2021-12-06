Athletics Vanuatu to host first of its kind Marathon Race

The date has been sealed and agreed by AV and the Port Vila City Council.

In 2018 and again in 2019, AV passed in one of its executive’s meeting the proposal to organize a youth annual event in the country through road race projects such as half Marathon, Cross country race, mountain run and many more.

AV said, “This Project will be launched in early January bringing together all different stake holders including government officials, foreign embassies in Port Vila, donor partners and business houses to join in the historical launching of the project.”

“This project cost is estimated at 20 million vatu for the first year and we aim to attract 5,000 + local participants in its inaugural year with estimated 60-70% and in the future coming from the Pacific, international elite runners and generating an estimated economic impact of Vt267,541,460.”