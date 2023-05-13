Auckland City FC captain lauds OFC Champions League hosts Vanuatu

Oceania’s premier men’s club football tournament is being hosted in the country for the first time with Group B matches played in the capital city Port Vila and Group A matches on the Island of Santo in Luganville.

The Vanuatu Football Association has been in a race against time to get the VFF Freshwater Stadium in Port Vila and Soccer City Stadium in Luganville ready for the tournament after preparations had been hit by the devastation caused by tropical cyclones earlier this year.

Pre-tournament media conferences were held (Saturday) in both Port Vila and in Luganville featuring coaches and captains of the eight participating teams.

Auckland City FC, Suva FC, Solomon Warriors FC, and Lupe Ole Soaga SC are based in Luganville with host nation representative Ifira Blackbird FC, AS Pirae FC, Tiga Sport FC and Hekari United FC playing their Group matches in Port Vila.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s opening Group A fixture against the Solomon Warriors in Luganville, Auckland City captain Cam Howieson waxed lyrical about the quality of facilities they have encountered since their arrival in Vanuatu on Thursday.

Photo credit OFC Media via Phototek Caption: ((left to right) Lupe Ole Soaga manager La’i Tautiaga, Auckland City FC coach Albert Riera, Solomon Warriors coach Frank Ne’e Jnr, Suva FC coach Maxwell Thaggard