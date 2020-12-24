Autopsy reveals no drink or illegal drugs at time of Argentina legend's death

The 1986 World Cup winner died of a heart attack on 25 November at the age of 60.

The autopsy said Maradona had problems with his kidneys, heart and lungs.

It had been ordered as part of an investigation into Maradona's death to see if there was any negligence in the healthcare he was provided.

Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, had a successful operation on a brain blood clot earlier in November and had been due to be treated for alcohol dependency.

A first autopsy carried out on the day Maradona died found that the former Boca Juniors and Napoli player had died from "acute pulmonary edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure with dilated cardiomyopathy".