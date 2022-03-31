Ben Cameron named Vanuatu Cricket’s new coach

The news comes after a global recruitment process that saw interest from applicants in more than a dozen nations following the departure of Jeremy Bray from the role in January.

41-year-old Cameron represented his native South Australia nineteen times in First class and List A cricket over three seasons after debuting in 2004. A premature retirement from playing due to a chronic knee condition prompted an immediate transition to coaching in 2007.

Vanuatu Cricket CEO, Tim Cutler, expressed his joy at being able to appoint Cameron to the role:

“It’s not often you have a candidate who stands out so clearly, but this was one of those occasions. The interview panel was unanimous in their decision to appoint Ben to the role.

"Like many in the emerging cricket sphere, this role requires strength across a variety of skillsets, and with Ben’s balance of experience, attitude, and approach to the game, we are very excited to see what the VCA’s cricket programs can achieve under his leadership.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to say thank you to Eddie Mansale for his efforts while in the acting HP manager role for this interim period, which was made all the more challenging due to ongoing COVID-related restrictions,” Cutler concluded.

Since calling time on his playing days, Cameron has held various senior positions in the sporting and business worlds, alongside coaching experience leading Premier clubs in Adelaide, and more recently as a talent and coaching specialist for the South Australian Cricket Association where his responsibilities included overseeing the 2nd XI and various other squads.

Reflecting on his experience, Cameron believes he is well equipped to step into the role of High-Performance Manager and National Head Coach of Vanuatu Cricket:

“First and foremost, it’s an honour and privilege to be provided with the opportunity to lead the Vanuatu High Performance Cricket Program. The experience and knowledge gained from leading cricket programs for close to fifteen years has allowed me to develop a strong understanding of what is required to be successful in high performance sport.

“I’m looking forward to sharing these experiences with coaching staff and players in the national programs, whilst working hard with CEO Tim Cutler on strategies to continue developing strength in Vanuatu Cricket.

“It is an exciting prospect for my family to immerse ourselves into the Vanuatu culture and develop strong relationships with the VCA staff, players and people throughout the Vanuatu community. We cannot wait to meet everyone,” Cameron said.

With four international competitions planned in the second half of 2022 the appointment comes at a crucial juncture for the Holiday Inn Resort Vanuatu Men’s National Cricket Team as they strive to improve their position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, and proceed beyond the Pacific Qualifier on the road towards the 2024 T20 World Cup; at 20-team event hosted in the West Indies and USA.

Cameron will commence in his role in mid-to-late April and will relocate to Vanuatu as soon as the necessary approvals have been finalised. He will be joined by his wife and two young children later in 2022.

Photo supplied Caption: Ben Cameron, 41, will join the Vanuatu Cricket Association as High Performance Manager and National Head Coach