Brian Kaltack takes on the A League

After impressing at the recent Vanuatu National Team camp in Doha, Brian Kaltack has been invited to trial with the professional club in New South Wales.

Brian will spend the next few weeks with the club who is currently pushing for finals with seven games to go.

Brian’s football career start at the Vanuatu Football Federation’s football Academy at Teouma, where he is a product of the first ever Academy intake. He later played with his home Club Erakor Golden Star FC before playing in New Zealand, and most recently Auckland City Football Club.

If Brian is successful, he will be the second Ni-Vanuatu to play professionally in the A League after Mitch Cooper debuted for Gold Coast United then the Newcastle Jets.

Vanuatu Football wishes to acknowledge the assistance of Joshua James who was with the National Team in Qatar and is also assisting in the process to ensure Brian is given the best opportunity possible.

Photo VFF Caption: Brian Kaltack