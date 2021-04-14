Brighton edge closer to safety

The Seagulls have drawn 0-0 with Everton to move up one place to 15th on the table.

They now have 33 points, seven clear of 18th-placed Fulham.

Everton remain eighth, a point behind Tottenham Hotspur, but have a game in hand.

West Bromwich Albion earlier beat Southampton 3-0 in convincing fashion as Sam Allardyce's side look to salvage their top flight survival hopes in the home stretch of the season.

A second victory in as many matches moved West Brom, 19th, eight points behind 17th-placed Newcastle United with seven games to go while Southampton remained in 14th.