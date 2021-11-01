Bulls record fifth win in six games to end Utah Jazz's unbeaten start to season

The Bulls, who are now 5-1 for the season, led by 17 at one stage before holding out for a 107-99 win.

The Jazz, defending the last remaining unbeaten NBA record, had made their best start to a season since 2006-07.

Zach LaVine, playing despite a thumb sprain, added 26 points for the Bulls and Nikola Vucevic added 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Reigning champions the Milwaukee Bucks were beaten 102-93 by the San Antonio Spurs, who recorded their first away victory of the season.

Dejounte Murray and Bryn Forbes led the charge as five players hit double figures for the Spurs against a Bucks side struggling with injuries.

Elsewhere, the Washington Wizards continued their impressive start to the season beating the Boston Celtics 115-112 in double overtime. Bradley Beal scored a team-high of 36 points while Kyle Kuzuma recorded a career-high 17 rebounds as the Wizards matched their best start since 2005-06.

Jerami Grant scored 22 points as the Detroit Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 110-103, the Denver Nuggets edged the Minnesota Timberwolves 93-91 in a close encounter and the Miami Heat comfortably beat the Memphis Grizzlies 129-103, with Jimmy Butler scoring a game-high 27 points.

RJ Barrett scored a career-high 35 points as the New York Knicks beat the Pelicans 123-117, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded their second win in a row with victory over the Atlanta Hawks and the Phoenix Suns overcame a slow start to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Toronto Raptors edged the Indiana Pacers 97-94 with rookie Scott Barnes scoring 21 points, as the Golden State Warriors recorded a convincing victory over the Oklahoma CityThunder.