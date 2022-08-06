Canadian men overwhelm Vanuatu to win cricket one-dayer by 204 runs

Vanuatu won the toss and elected to field in a match shortened to 38 overs from the normal 50 after overnight rain.

The Canadians finished at 246 for four. Vanuatu managed just 42 runs for nine wickets in response with Canadian spin bowler Rommel Shazad taking four wickets.

The Canadians has a rough start, losing openers Rayyan Pathan for seven and Dhaliwal for 10. Matthew Spoors and Shreyas Movva followed, both exiting on four runs to leave Canada at 34 for four.

Kirton, batting fourth, and No. 6 Salman Nazar steadied the ship. Nazar had to retire injured after scoring 55 runs to bring Canada to 188 for four.

Ravinderpal Singh followed, slugging 42 runs off just 17 balls with two fours and four sixes. Kirton finished with seven fours and five sixes in his 95-ball knock.

Vanuatu opener Joshua Rasu had a rocky start to his innings, taking a ball from fast bowler Jeremy Gordon on the helmet. His 10 runs led all Vanuatu batsmen.

The six-team tournament, which runs through Sunday at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club, is part of the World Cup qualifying process. The Canadians were coming off wins over Denmark, Singapore, Malaysia and Qatar with captain Navneet Dhaliwal hitting a pair of centuries.