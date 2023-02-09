Canberra helping Solomons host PacGames athletes

The Solomon Islands 2023 Steering Committee has met for the second time to discuss preparations for the Games since Australia signed a formal agreement to provide funding last December.

Inside the Games reports the main portion of Australia's $US11 million commitment is to assist with the refurbishment of school dormitories which will serve as athletes' accommodation.

Solomon Islands 2023 has also received financial support from China, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Japan and South Korea to aid preparations for the Games, which are set to begin in November.

