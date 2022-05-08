Chelsea sale agreed to end Abramovich era

The Stamford Bridge-based outfit announced the 4.25 billion pound ($NZ 8 billion) deal for the reigning European champions in a statement issued in the early hours of Saturday, subject to receiving the required approvals.

"Chelsea Football Club can confirm that terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss, to acquire the club," said.

"The sale is expected to complete in late May subject to all necessary regulatory approvals."

Chelsea said the new owners would pay 2.5 billion pounds to purchase shares while committing a further 1.75 billion pounds to invest in the stadium, women's team, the academy and the Chelsea Foundation.

The statement confirmed all proceeds would be placed in a frozen UK bank account and Russian owner Roman Abramovich, who is currently subject to sanctions by the British government, would donate all of the proceeds to charitable causes.

The announcement comes with just over three weeks remaining on the club's current operating licence, which expires on May 31.