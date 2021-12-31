China bans its national football players from getting tattoos

The country's sports administration body said recruiting new players with tattoos at national level and to youth squads was "strictly prohibited".

The administration said the move would help set a "good example for society".

Some national stars, including defender Zhang Linpeng, have previously been told to cover their tattoos.

China has been increasingly stepping up regulation since mid-2018 to stop tattoos being shown on screens. Some professional footballers have since been covering their arms with long sleeves to hide their body art.

In a statement, the country's General Administration of Sport (GAS) said national players with tattoos were "advised to have them removed".