City and Inter into Champions League semi-finals

Inter Milan drew 3-3 with Benfica to win their quarter-final 5-3 on aggregate.

Reuters reports City forward Erling Haaland, who had missed a first-half penalty, made amends in the 57th minute, drilling in his 48th goal in all competitions this season to kill off the tie before Bayern levelled with a Joshua Kimmich penalty in the 83rd.

It was City's 15th consecutive game without defeat across all competitions and Pep Guardiola's team, losing finalists in 2021, will next face holders Real Madrid in the last four.

City's goal was the first Bayern had conceded at home in the entire competition this season and the hosts now have only the Bundesliga title left to play for this season.

Their frustrating evening was completed when Tuchel was sent off after a second booking in the 86th minute.

Meanwhile Inter will face city rivals AC Milan in the last four for the right to be the first Italian team to reach the final for six years.

Inter took the lead in the 13th minute with a brilliant strike by Nicolo Barella from inside the box but Benfica equalised in the 38th minute through a towering header from Fredrik Aursnes.

Inter opened up a two-goal lead after the break as Lautaro Martinez and substitute Joaquin Correa scored within seven minutes, but defender Antonio Silva and substitute Petar Musa hit back with two late goals for Benfica.

It was not enough to deny Inter their first semi-final appearance since they won the trophy for the third time in 2010.

Erling Haaland Photo: PHOTOSPORT