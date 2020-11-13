Climber visits VASANOC to tell story of Everest attempt

The South African, who grew up in the apartheid era, tackled the world's highest mountain in 1998 as part of the "Everest North Ridge" expedition.

He did not make it to the top but took many positives from the experience, which he describes as a "spectacular failure".

It prompted him to face other adventures in his life and he now works for the New Zealand Volunteer Service Abroad programme.

Johnston hopes to motivate and inspire people and spoke to athletes and other officials at VASANOC.

It was part of a team-building exercise as the country prepares for the rearranged Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games next year.

Sports represented included rowing, beach volleyball, judo and Para-athletics.

"They were very happy to receive and interact with Trevor Johnston," VASANOC said.

