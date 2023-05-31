COMET training programme empowers Vanuatu football clubs

The programme is a comprehensive initiative designed to enhance competition management expertise using the cutting-edge Competition Management Expert System (COMET).

The training which is scheduled to take place from 11 to 13 June, aims to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to leverage the integrated, internet-based application system effectively.

COMET revolutionizes the way sports organizations handle key business processes, data management, and operational tasks, ensuring transparency, integrity, and streamlined operations across the board.

"We are excited to introduce the COMET Training Programme, which empowers sports organizations with the skills and expertise needed to maximize the potential of the COMET system," said Batick Bong Shem, Competition Manager at VFF.

"Through this training, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the system's capabilities and learn best practices for efficient competition management. We believe this will ultimately enhance their ability to deliver exceptional sporting experiences while ensuring the integrity and transparency of their operations."

Photo supplied Caption: VFF Competition Manager, Batick Bong Shem.