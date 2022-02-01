Cycling star Bryony Botha breaks Olympic great Sarah Ulmer's 18-year-old 3000m record

While Ulmer set a world record (and NZ Record) for the 3000m individual pursuit of 3:24:537 under the glare of the Olympic final in Athens, Botha edged under that mark in a near-empty covid-restricted Grassroots Trust Velodrome in Cambridge at the Waikato-Auckland championships at the weekend.

Botha, outstanding at the Tokyo Olympics in the team pursuit, made a rare appearance in the individual pursuit, clocking 3:24:256 to establish the new national record.

She texted Brendon Cameron, Ulmer’s husband and former coach and said “sorry but I have broken Sarah’s record and he came back to congratulate me. Sarah also messaged me to say “Congratulations. You must be so excited. Here’s to this just being the start of a few more breaks.”

Coach Ross Machejefski had suggested to Botha that she target the mark at next month’s national championships, but she was disappointed with her performance at the Criterium National Championships in Christchurch earlier this month.

“Usually when I do an IP [individual pursuit] I just target what I think I can manage. I had entered the Waikato Auckland Champs and decided to give the record a go, and really push the boat out as much as possible because there was nothing at stake. If it didn’t happen then I knew there was still a month to nationals.”

She started conservatively and thought the record was out of reach, but steadily increased her lap times and held the record pace, finishing with her fastest lap to break the mark.

“I thought Oh my god. I’ve done it. I don’t think anyone realised it was a record, especially with no crowds there. It was super low-key. And no-one actually knew the exact time of Sarah’s record. It was not until I called my father and he confirmed it was a record.

“It is cool and good for the women’s endurance programme. It was bound to happen at some stage, and I am just glad I was the one to do it.

“It makes me happy to know that my training and everything that Ross and I are doing is working.”

Botha will target a top performance at the nationals but has higher goals in her sights.

“If I keep doing what I am doing with Ross, then I think I can knock a couple seconds off it and aim to medal at the Commonwealth Games and World Championships.”

Botha, 24, is from Auckland and joined Cycling New Zealand’s high performance programme in 2018.

She was a silver medallist in the team pursuit at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and got a bronze in the same event at the 2019 World Championships in Poland.