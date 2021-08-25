Dan Hooker may not see family until return from UFC 266 | Loop Vanuatu

When Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement New Zealand was plunging back into level 4 lockdown – with less than six hours' notice – City Kickboxing head trainer Eugene Bareman was sending out urgent communications of his own.

With Hooker, the No. 8 UFC lightweight contender, having just confirmed a fight against Afghanistan born German Nasrat Haqparast on the UFC 266 pay-per-view card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 25 (Sept 26 NZ time), staying out of the gym and training on his own were not viable options.

Bareman's message was a simple one, along the lines of, your teammate needs you, if you can commit to this, pack your bags, find something to sleep on and get to the gym by 11.59pm.

Despite the tight turnaround, a team of sparring partners began to arrive at City Kickboxing before midnight to help Hooker prepare. The group, many of whom have children, won’t go home until Auckland drops to level 3.