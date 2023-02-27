Defence wins the day for Ifira

Ifira Black Bird made the perfect start to their second leg fixture at Luganville Soccer City Stadium after they took a 3-0 lead into their match with Siaraga (LFA) FC.

A Godine Tenene chip over goalkeeper Greg Charlie in only the second minute of play was the only goal of the game, but given that the aggregate was a healthy one for Ifira, they could afford to simply park the bus for the remaining 88 minutes.

Tenene found himself completely unmarked as the ball was swept upfield off a goal kick. In fact, he had so much time he was able to take a touch and delicately place the ball over Charlie’s reach and into the back of the net. Siaraga certainly had their chances to strike back, particularly in the 23rd minute after a corner resulted in a fine strike by Steve Nona went just over the bar.

However, the four goal aggregate advantage that Ifira held was just too comfortable and coach Jean Robert Yelou’s instructions for his players to simply sit back and invite Siaraga to do their best to try and break them worked well. The current Port Vila Football League champions now move into the OFC Champions League 2023 main draw, at which they will hold a home field advantage.

Photo OFC screenshot