Deitz is ending six years of his service to the association as High Performance Manager and Head Coach before his current position.

Deitz has played a pivotal role in the Men’s gold medal win at the 2015 Pacific Games and the men’s and women’s teams obtaining their highest global rankings with both teams now ranked in the world’s top 30.

Deitz will take up his new role of Head Coach position of the Netherland’s Women’s Cricket team.