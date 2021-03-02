 

Djokovic equals Fed record

BY: Loop Pacific
14:56, March 2, 2021
22 reads

Novak Djokovic has equalled Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as ATP world number 1, holding the top spot for the 310th week.

Djokovic's ninth Australian Open title last month guaranteed that he would surpass Federer's record next week.

Having reached another milestone in his illustrious career, Djokovic had said he would look to adjust his calendar and make overhauling Federer and Rafa Nadal's joint-record of 20 Grand Slam titles his top priority.

This is Djokovic's fifth stint atop the world rankings. The 33-year-old reclaimed the top spot from Nadal in February last year and finished as the year-end number one for the sixth time - tying the record set by American great Pete Sampras.

     

Source: 
Reuters/RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Novak Djokovic
Roger Federer
Australian Open
  • 22 reads