The new sporting facility was commissioned by the Minister for Youth Development and Sports, Willie Satearoto.

Satearoto said the court is one of the government’s project under the the Ministry of Youth Development and Sport.

This is the second multi-purpose court that the Ministry has built.

More courts will be built later on in the year as part of the government’s project.

Emae chiefs and the people in the island were also present to witness the opening of the court.