English clubs cruise into Europa League final four

United have beaten Granada 2-0 in the second leg of their quarter-final tie at Old Trafford to progress 4-0 on aggregate.

Arsenal have beaten Slavia Prague 5-1 on aggregate after racing to a 4-0 win in the Czech Republic.

The two English clubs are on opposite sides of the draw and could meet in next month's Europa League final.

Manchester United will face Roma for a place in the final after the Italians overcame Ajax in the quarters, while Villareal have beaten Dinamo Zagreb to book a meeting with Arsenal.