 

Enock and Mahit appointed flag bearers for Team Vanuatu

BY: Loop Pacific
07:56, July 26, 2022
Elie Enock and Joe Mahit will lead the Vanuatu team as flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

The Vanuatu Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee congratulated the two.

“We are looking forward to follow them at the Opening Ceremony and see them rising the Vanuatu flag.”

Enock will represent the country in the Paralympic short put event and Para powerlifting, while Mahit to participate in the Judo event.

Vanuatu has sent 17 athletes to participate in eight sports namely Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Judo, Para-athletics, Para – powerlifting, Table Tennis and Weightlifting.

     

Press Release
Vanuatu
Commonwealth Games
