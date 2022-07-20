Enock thank GAPS scheme for getting her to Birmingham

Enock was one of more than 30 Para athletes from 15 Commonwealth nations and territories training at the University of Birmingham in preparation for the Games which start on July 28.

The six-day training camp is part of the GAPS scheme that aims to support emerging athletes and coaches from Commonwealth countries.

The initiative has been devised by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) in conjunction with Griffith University in Queensland in Australia.

Enock first attended the GAPS programme in April and is now set to compete in sitting shot put and powerlifting at the Games.

"This GAPS training camp is really helpful because most of the Para athletes didn't have good coaches and we are not the best athletes," she told the insidethegames website," she said.

"We are so happy that GAPS involved us as it helps us to see our weaknesses and where we need to adjust our training.

"If it wasn't for GAPS, I would not have made it to the Commonwealth Games."