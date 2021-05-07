Fans for a few EPL games

Matches in England's top-flight have taken place behind closed doors since June, apart from a brief window late last year when small crowds were allowed before a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

But supporters will return, in a limited capacity, after May 17 in line with the government's plan to ease lockdown restrictions in England.

The Premier League last week confirmed fixtures had been rescheduled to provide an opportunity for each club to host one home match with supporters before the end of the season.

The penultimate round of games will be played on May 18-19, with the final matches of the season taking place on May 23.

A crowd of 8,000 watched Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup final on April 25, while this month's FA Cup final is expected to have 21,000 fans present.