Fans snap up tickets to pay respect to Warney

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said 42,300 people have already snapped up a free ticket for the event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground next Wednesday.

It will be the wider public's first chance to say goodbye to Warne after his shock, sudden death from a suspected heart attack while staying at the Thai resort island of Koh Samui on March 4.

Patrons will need to be fully vaccinated to attend the service, which is expected to run for two hours.

Rather than flowers, Warne's family has asked people to donate to The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health.

Warne's state memorial follows a private funeral held on Sunday.

The MCG event will be livestreamed on the Victorian government's website.

The ground's Great Southern Stand will be renamed in Warne's honour.