FASANOC end efforts to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Part of their qualification criteria for the event in Birmingham next year, athletes must have participated in credible regional or international events in the last two years.

But the organisation admitted in September that financial constraints and the impact of the pandemic would likely affect their preparations for the Games.

FASANOC chief executive Lorraine Mar said due to travel restrictions, badminton, cycling and squash have not been able to train nor travel overseas for training and competition.

She said the decision to withdraw was on the basis that athletes have not participated in international competition since March 2020 when Fiji first went into lockdown.