Fiji and Vanuatu finish first Futsal Cup 2023 in a 2-all draw

Ratu Kaliova Dau and Mohammed Ramzan scored for Fiji while Kemly Lehi scored both the goals for Vanuatu.

In other matches today, New Caledonia will be facing the Solomon Islands at 7pm (Fiji Time) while Vanuatu will face the Solomon Islands at 4pm (Fiji Time) followed by the game between Fiji and New Caledonia also at 7pm (Fiji Time).

New Caledonia will face Vanuatu at 4pm (Fiji Time) on Friday followed by Fiji taking on the Solomon Islands at 7pm (Fiji Time) reportts FijiVillage.

The third and fourth playoffs will be held on Saturday at 2pm (Fiji Time) while the main final is at 5pm (Fiji Time).

Photo Fiji FA