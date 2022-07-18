Fiji organises first ever National Kite Flying Championship

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mario Fasala said they hope to turn this into an annual event.

A total of 60 spots out of the 68 have been booked so far.

One of the participants, Benjamin Robin, said he was excited to hear about the competition as he recalls his youth where he would gather with friends to fly kites.

“This thing was going on when I was very young, during those days there were lots of kite competitions, after so many years there was nothing, maybe 20-25 years there was no kite competition nor anybody flying kite.”

The competition will be held on 30 July.