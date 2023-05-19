Fijian Boxer Nathan Singh ready to fight Vanuatu boxer

Singh said the last four weeks of preparation have been enough as he prepares to face Vanuatu’s best.

Tuwai Boxing Promotions recently tried looking locally for an opponent for Singh but since they asked for an absurd amount, they had to look overseas.

“The amount they’ve asked for is ridiculous. Promoters can’t afford $10,000. So we look towards Masing Warawara he’s agreed. He’s a good friend of mine but on the day of the fight it will be serious business.”

Singh said he knows his way around Warawara and has set his sights on punishing him as much as possible.

The eight by three round will be held in Suva on 10 June and the main bout will be between Winston Hill and Jese Ravudi.