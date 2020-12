Floyd Mayweather, Wladimir Klitschko, and Laila Ali inducted into Boxing's Hall of Fame

The Class of 2021 announced on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT) also includes former Olympic champion Andre Ward, Ann Wolfe, Marian Trimiar, and Dr Margaret Goodman.

Elected posthumously were lightweight champion Davey Moore, Jackie Tonawanda, cut man Freddie Brown, manager-trainer Jackie McCoy, journalist George Kimball, and television executive Jay Larkin.

Honorees were selected by members of the Boxing Writers Association and a panel of international boxing historians.

Induction day is scheduled for June 13 and also will include last year's class, which was postponed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Class of 2020 includes Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, Shane Mosley, Christy Martin, Lucia Rijker, Barbara Buttrick, Frank Erne, Paddy Ryan, Lou DiBella, Kathy Duva, Dan Goossen, Bernard Fernandez and Thomas Hauser.