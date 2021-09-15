Football programme for Luganville children | Loop Vanuatu

The programme is initiated by retired FIFA referee based with the Oceania Football Confederation, Trevor Johnson.

Jonson made recommendations to the Vanuatu Football Federation to fund the programme.

Every Saturday, boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 12 years meet to learn football skills.

They are supported by members of the community and Luganville Football Association referees.

Johnston said, “Over 50 kids are attending the programme and I want to promote this programme to other provinces in Vanuatu.”

He said, they want to help produce the best future soccer players for Vanuatu.