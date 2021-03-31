Frederica Tonon is Vanuatu’s new Beach Volleyball coach

Tonon replaces Michel Bargmann, who returned to Germany last year following the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

VVF secured Tonon on a 12-month contract late last year.

However, Covid-19 travel restrictions delayed her travel to Vanuatu.

Tonon arrived in Port Vila early this month and spent two weeks in quarantine.

The Vanuatu Beach Volleyball team is chasing an historic Olympic qualification.

Tonon’s arrival is timely as the players have a busy schedule over the next few months.