Fury-Wilder III postponed

WBC champion Fury had signed a contract in May to fight American Wilder for a third time on July 24.

Fury tested positive earlier this week and the fight will be postponed until the autumn.

Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in August in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15.

Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.